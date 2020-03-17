Woman injured after brutal attack by husband in Odisha’s Brahmagiri

Puri : A woman was seriously injured on Tuesday after she was allegedly attacked with a screwdriver by her husband in broad daylight at Brahmagiri in Odisha’s Puri district.

According to reports, victim Geeta Sethi was attacked by her husband Braja Sethi in the market area following a dispute over some amount of money.

The local shopkeepers overpowered Braja and called the police.

On being informed, Brahmagiri police immediately reached the spot, rescued the victim woman and detained the accused.

Geeta was admitted to Rebana Nuagaon hospital in a critical condition.

A case has been registered at Brahmagiri police station in this connection and further investigation is on, police said.