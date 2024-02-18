Woman injured after being shot by suspected poachers in jungle in Bhanjanagar

Bhanjanagar: A woman sustained injuries after being shot by suspected poachers in a jungle near Bedigoba village under Bhanjanagar police limits.

The injured woman has been identified as Swapna Sahu and has been admitted at Bhanjanagar Sub-Divisional hospital in a critical condition.

Reports say, Swapna had gone to the jungle to pick up leaves when all of a sudden she was shot by suspected poachers. Following which she sustained critical injuries.

Some onlookers spotted and immediately rescued her and admitted Swapna to the hospital for medical aid.

It is still unclear, who shot her and why she was attacked.

On receiving information about the attack, the local police have started a probe into the matter.