Woman, including three police personnel injured in mob attack in Odisha, 3 detained

Bhadrak: At least four police personnel including a woman constable has been injured in mob attack at Toranapada village in Bhadrak district today.

Sources say, yesterday there was a group clash at Toranapada village in Bhadrak district due to land dispute. Some villagers had lodged an FIR at the police station.

A 4-member Sabranga police team visited the village today when one Karunakar and his followers attacked the police personnel. Following which four of them suffered critical injuries.

They were immediately shifted to a local hospital in the village. Two of the police personnel whose health condition deteriorated was immediately shifted to District Headquarters hospital (DHH) in Bhadrak.

On the other hand, three people have detained for further questioning.

 

