Odisha: Young woman hangs self fearing societal shame

Jagatsinghpur: A young woman hanged herself fearing societal shame. A young woman has been accused of committing suicide due to a one-sided love affair.

The deceased young woman has been identified as Lizarani Sahu of Tontei village in Naugaon police station of Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha.

The girl’s family blamed the youth of the village for their daughter’s suicide. The young man was threatening her to get married and also threatening to make some photos of her viral.

According to the information, Lizarani was studying in the first year of a residential college in GOP block Nimapada Guchalpada. Liza went to the village and returned to the hostel a few weeks ago.

In the morning, some friends called Liza to go to college. Liza did not go to college citing illness. When the college authorities came to inquire about Lisa’s illness, they saw her body hanging from the fan. The police and family members were immediately informed about the incident.

On receiving the news, the police reached and a scientific team from Puri is investigating. After first cutting her hand with a blade, Liza committed. On the other hand, the father of deceased Liza demanded strict action against the youth. Nimapada SDPO said that he has sent the body to Charichak Community Health Center for post-mortem.

Further details awaited.