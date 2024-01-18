Woman in Balangir of Odisha detained for job fraud

Balangir: A young woman has been detained in the police station in Balangir district of Odisha, said reliable reports on Thursday. A young woman attempted to join a job with a fake appointment letter at the DWO office in Balangir.

However, suspecting that the appointment letter was fake, the DWO lodged a complaint with the town police station of Balangir. While the young woman belonged to Rayagada district, she came to the DWO office in Balangir with an appointment letter to get a job.

In the DWO Balangir there was doubt about the signature of in the appointment letter. Now the young woman is detained in the police station. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

