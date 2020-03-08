Woman immolates self over family dispute in Odisha

Cuttack: A woman suffered critical burn injuries after she allegedly self-immolated in Niali area of Odisha Cuttack district on Sunday.

The woman has been identified as Kiran Bala Das of Khargar village under Niali police limits in the district. She has been admitted at SCB Medical College and Hospital here. Her condition was stated to be critical.

Sources said, the woman poured kerosene on herself and took the extreme step over a family dispute.

Meanwhile, Niali police registered a case in this connection and started a probe into the matter.