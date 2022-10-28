Woman hurls shoe at item dancer in Odisha’s Bhadrak to protest against obscene dance: Watch

By Himanshu 0
Woman hurls shoe

Bhadrak: A woman hurled shoe at the item dancer while she was performing on a Jatra stage in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Friday night. The Opera (Jatra) was going on in Charampa area of the district where the incident took place.

As per reports, Rajanandini Jatra party is presenting Jatra shows these days in Charampa area on the occasion of Goddess Kali puja festival. An item girl, identified as Rani was performing on the stage to an erotic Odia number today when a lady from the audience gallery stood up and protested the performance claiming the dance to be obscene. Soon, she took out a shoe and threw it to the dance ramp where the actress was performing.

Reportedly, later she also climbed to the platform and shouted against the obscene performance. The organisers went near her and tried to calm her down but she went on protesting for some time.

Accordingly, the jatra was stopped for some time but later again the performances were done.

You might also like
State

SAIL, AAI join hands to facilitate operations at Rourkela Airport

State

Bhubaneswar Addl Chief Engineer house raid: Crypto Currency worth 1.75 Crores…

State

Watch: Odisha youth punished in kangaroo court for eve teasing college girls

State

Odisha Travel Bazaar 2022 exhibition inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.