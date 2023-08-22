Odisha woman home guard suicide attempt: Angul DIG Brijes Ray transferred

Angul: In the woman home guard suicide attempt case, the Angul DIG Brijes Ray has been transferred to the Police headquarters at Cuttack in Odisha.

In a shocking incident, unable to tolerate the alleged abuse by the wife of DIG, a woman home guard has attempted suicide in Odisha.

In this, the female home guard has lost both her legs. She has been admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition. This incident allegedly took place on August 4.

The police have launched an investigation. In this regard, the women’s home guard informed the home guard DG in writing on August 13.

The complaint stated that she was engaged in the DIG’s domestic work for almost seven months. She further said that she did all the household work of DIG. The DIG’s wife used to torture her if there was a slight mistake in any work. She was threatening her on a regular basis to take away her job.

The female home guard has alleged that she took the extreme decision of committing suicide due to the fear of such torture and job loss. She tried to commit suicide by lying on the train line but survived, but lost both her legs forever.

On the other hand, DIG Brijesh Ray’s response has been received. The lady home guard concerned was asked to shift her duty. She was asked to do duty in the Reserve Police Force. On the day of the suicide attempt, she had gone to her sister as her son had died. It is alleged that someone had forced her to commit suicide.