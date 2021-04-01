Rairakhol: In a sad incident, a woman and her daughter were found dead in their house on Thursday. Their dead bodies were recovered from the house in Kisinda village under Rairakhol sub division in Sambalpur district of Odisha. While it has been suspected to be a case of murder, Police have registered a case and initiated probe.

As per reports, one Kishor Patel and his elder daughter had gone to attend the marriage ceremony of a relative on Wednesday while his wife Sujata and younger daughter Utkalika were at home.

After they returned home on Thursday afternoon, they found the door was open. Then, they entered home and found dead bodies of Sujata and Utkalika. The bodies had started to release bad odour.

After getting information from Kishore, Kisinda Police reached the spot and seized the dead bodies. A case has been lodged in this matter. From the preliminary investigation it has been suspected as a case of murder. It has been assumed that some miscreant has killed the duo by strangling their throats.