Woman hacks her 20-day-old son to death in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a woman hacked her 20-day-old son to death at Juanga Sahi area under Telkoi Police limits of Odisha’s Keonjhar district. The accused has been identified as Laxmi Juanga.

According to sources, Laxmi had killed her 1-year-old daughter four years back, following which she was arrested. However, after returning from the jail she again killed her 20-year-old infant today.

On being informed, police has reached the spot, seized the infant’s body and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also detained the accused and initiated a probe into the matter. However, the reason behind Laxmi killing her own child is yet to be ascertained.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.