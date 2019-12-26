Man Axes Wife To Death Over Alleged Illicit Affair
Woman hacked to death by brother-in-law over land dispute in Nauapada

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nuapada: A woman was hacked to death by his brother-in-law over a land dispute in Dhanora village under Beltikri police limits in Nuapada district today.

The deceased has been identified as Jagatini Rana (60) of the same locality.

As per the report, Jagatini was having a long-standing dispute with her brother-in-law and the accused identified as Pratap Singh. She was working at her farmland today morning when Pratap approached her and indulged in an argument.

As the argument escalated the accused took out an in a fit of rage and attacked Jagatini mercilessly killing her on the spot.

Getting an intimation local police reached the spot and rushed the body for autopsy.

Later, the accused was taken into custody by police for interrogation.

