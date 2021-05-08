Woman, Granddaughter Killed In Elephant Attack In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripda: A woman and her granddaughter died allegedly after being attacked by a wild elephant at Dudhkundi village Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Dhani Bindhani, her 10-year-old granddaughter Meghna Bindhani.

According to reports, Dhani, Meghna and Meghna’s mother Kandri Murmu had reportedly gone to the forest to collect firewood. In the meantime, they came across a pachyderm.

All three of them tried to run away from the spot but the elephant pulled them with the help of its trunk and trampled them causing the death of Dhani and Meghna on the spot.

Some people rescued Kandri in a critical condition and admitted her to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College & Hospital in Baripada for treatment.

Meanwhile, Police is said to have started an investigation into the incident.