By KalingaTV Bureau

Karanjia: A woman delivered triplets, one boy and two girls in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The mother and her two daughters and a son are doing well.

The woman has been identified as Ambika Nayak of Chadheibhola village under Karanjia subdivision in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

As per reports, she delivered the three babies at Karanjia Sub-Divisional Hospital in presence of a gynecologist. Of course, the doctor had to take much pain to get the delivery done perfectly.

The baby boy weighted 1.9 kg while one of the baby girls weighted 1.8 kg and the other weighted 1.6 kg at the time of birth. All babies and their mother were doing fine, the doctor said.

