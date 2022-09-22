Woman gives birth to Quadruplets in Sambalpur of Odisha

Woman gives birth to Quadruplets in Sambalpur of Odisha

Sambalpur: In a first, a woman gave birth to Quadruplets in the government-run Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

The woman who gave birth to four children has been identified as Kuni. All the four children are healthy say reports. Three of the newborns are girls and the fourth one is a boy.

It is noteworthy that, Kuni Suna (21) family was elated after they received the news of her giving birth to four children.

According to reports, it was the first such delivery at the state-run Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Sambalpur.

The hospital is taking special care of all the four babies said a reliable source from the state-run hospital.

It is noteworthy that, a woman identified as Chabita Nayak, from Bhanjanagar, Ganjam gave birth to quadruplets (four children) at SCB Medical and College in Cuttack on August 9, 2021 two baby girls lost their life while the other two infants are still under treatment at the hospital.

Reportedly, all four newborns were admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) ward of Sishu Bhawan, Cuttack in a critical condition.

While one of them lost her life on Saturday night, another baby girl lost her life late on the same night, added reports.

Currently, the Sishu Bhawan authorities are continuously monitoring the health condition of the other two girls and their Chabita.

It is to be noted that Chabita, wife of Birendra Nayak of Dihapada village, was admitted in a local hospital in Bhanjanagar, after her health condition deteriorated she was admitted to SCB Medical & College in Cuttack on Wednesday.

After the delivery of quadruplets, Gynecology and Obesity Professor Tushar Kar informed that the weight of the four girls is 1 kg, 800gm, 650 gms and 400gms.