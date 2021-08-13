Woman from Odisha’s Bargarh dist donates organ on World Organ Donation Day

Bargarh: In a noble endeavour, a woman from Tihinkipali village in Bheden block of Bargarh district in Odisha donated organ on Friday on the occasion of the the World Organ Donation day.

The donor has been identified as Champabati Padhan.

As per reports, Champabati died in a private hospital at the age of 83 years. As per her prior consent she donated eye and organ at the VIMSAR Medical College and Hospital in Burla of Sambalpur district.

Earlier, husband of Champabati, late retired teacher Gangadhar Padhan had also donated organ. She is the mother of social worker Umeshwar Padhan.

In these days organ donation has been stopped in the wake of Corona pandemic. However, since today is World Organ Donation day, the organ donation was allowed today. Following her death today her family took her to the hospital and donated her body as per the donor’s prior wish.

World Organ Donation Day is observed on August 13 every year to spread awareness about the importance of organ donation and address and debunk myths related to donating organs.