Woman from Odisha gives birth to child on Shramik special train

Balangir: A 35-year-old woman delivered a baby boy in a Shramik special train while travelling from Secunderabad to Odisha on Friday.

According to reports, Kunti Nag, wife of Dhuble Nag of Pakhanmunda village under Turekela block in Balangir district, was returning to Odisha from Secunderabad in a Shramik special train when she complained labour pain. Later she delivered a baby boy inside the running train.

Soon after the train arrived at Balangir station, the mother and son were taken to the District Headquarter Hospital here. Both the mother and newborn baby were stable, when the lat reports came in.