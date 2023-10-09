Woman from Gop block of Puri back home after being stranded in flood-stricken Sikkim for days, narrates horrific experience

Puri: A woman from Gop Blok of Puri district in Odisha returned home today after being stranded in the flood-stricken Sikkim for days. She has narrated her horrific experience that she faced during the flash flood in Sikkim.

As per reports, Nafisha Zahan was stranded in the flash flood of Sikkim for a few days. However, today she reached Odisha and narrated her experience. According to her, it was a terrible time. Corpses were floating on the water here and there.

I get shocked when I hear people screaming for their lives. I didn’t think I would survive. I can never forget that scene in my life. A phone call from my friend saved me — 25-year-old Nafisa Jahan, who reached Gop from Sikkim with great difficulty on Sunday, shared her experience.

Nafisha has reportedly been working in a private medicine company in Rumpo, Sikkim for the last 3 years.

At around 3 am in the night on that day, Bhumika Mahanta, her friend from Mayurbhanj informed Nafisha about the flood. Accordingly, Nafisha immediately ran away from the ground floor to the upper floor and she saved herself, she said.

She got only biscuits to eat for two days and now reached home by train from Sikkim after boarding at Siligudi. Before that she walked two kilometers in the mud. She said that such an inexplicable incident will never leave his mind.

Nafisha was horrified to see the dead bodies and furniture of the house after the dam overflowed due to torrential rains and landslides. However, she said that it was a great thing for her to be able to reach her family as her friend’s phone saved her life.

As per reports two more youths of Gop Block have not reached their homes yet. The two youths are Ashish Sahu from Kusupuru and Sanjay Behera from Bisarpur village.