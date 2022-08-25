Woman Found Hanging In Bhubaneswar Under Mysterious Circumstances

Bhubaneswar: Hanging body of woman recovered from house in Bhagabat Sandhan Canal Road under G G P Rasulgarh area in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the woman was spotted hanging from a rope inside her house by neighbours.

The deceased woman has been identified as Pragyan Parimita Kar. She is 33 years old.

The woman had allegedly gone for a feast to her neighbour’s house yesterday (Wednesday).

The Macheswar police has reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

According to sources, her husband had an affair hence she could not tolerate the fact and committed suicide.