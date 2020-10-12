Woman Found Hanging At home In Odisha, Murder Over Dowry Suspected

Jajpur: The body of a woman was found hanging in her in-law’s home at Dhiasahi village under Jajpur district of Odisha.

As per sources, the youngest son of Bidyadhara Jena, Prabhata Jena(35) married Nityananda Raut’s daughter Sasmita of Udayanathpur village three year ago.

Nityananda fulfilled every demand of the groom and his family on the wedding day including dowry, but Sasmita’s in-laws were not satisfied with the dowry amount and began to demand more dowry. They also often tortured her mentally and physically as she could not meet their demand.

As per Sasmita’s family members, they got to know this after they were informed by her in-laws.

They have filed a murder complaint at the Bari-Ramchandrapur police station against Sasmita’s in-laws.

In their complaint they alleged that Sasmita’s in-laws killed her together and gave it a form of suicide by hanging her body.

Acting on their compliant, cops have seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Sasmita’s father-in-law, mother-in-law and her husband’s elder brother are now being interrogated by the police. Sasmita’s husband has fled from the village.

Police has registered a murder FIR in this case and a investigation has been launched.

Whether the case is a murder or suicide is yet to be known and it will be cleared after the postmortem report is out, said police personnel Ajay Kumar Jena.