Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Keonjhar District

By IANS
dead body of a woman

Anandapur: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a field near Mankadakenda Sahi under Ramchandrapur police limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Meena Naik of the same village.

The matter came to the fore after some passers-by spotted her body lying in a field and alerted her family members.

Sources said Meena had gone for fishing to a nearby pond in the village on Tuesday. Her family members were worried as she did not return back home till late at night. However, her body was found today morning.

On being alerted, police reached the village and launched a probe. The body was sent for post-mortem while the exact reason for her death is yet to be ascertained.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Rs 200 crore project prepared for Samaleswari temple

State

Odisha govt approves Rs 200 cr redevelopment plan for Kalinga Studio

State

Commissionerate Police to send challan to house for traffic violations

State

Massive Whirlwind Creates Panic Among Residents In Koraput Village

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.