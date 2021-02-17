Anandapur: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a field near Mankadakenda Sahi under Ramchandrapur police limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Meena Naik of the same village.

The matter came to the fore after some passers-by spotted her body lying in a field and alerted her family members.

Sources said Meena had gone for fishing to a nearby pond in the village on Tuesday. Her family members were worried as she did not return back home till late at night. However, her body was found today morning.

On being alerted, police reached the village and launched a probe. The body was sent for post-mortem while the exact reason for her death is yet to be ascertained.