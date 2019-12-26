Woman found dead on roadside in mysterious condition

Keonjhar: Mystery shrouded the death of a young woman whose body was found lying on the roadside near Machaal Chhak under Ramachandrapur police limits in Keonjhar district today.

The incident came to light after a woman lecturer of a private college located in the area went down the National Highway-20 to attend nature’s call and came across the body. She immediately called up the police to inform the matter.

After police reached the spot and carried out the preliminary investigation it came to notice that blood oozed out of the nose of the victim before his death, which points at a foul play.

While the body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy after examination by the scientific team police suspect that the miscreants have killed the girl somewhere else and dumped the body near the highway to destroy evidence.