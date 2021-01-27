Berhampur: A dead body of a woman was recovered from an abandoned well in Naidupalli village under Purusottampur police limits in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Narshu Nahak of Sargunapali village near Naidupalli of Purusottampur.

According to reports, Narshu had gone to pluck vegetables from her field on January 24 but did not return for hours. Her family searched for her in the fields but were unable to trace her. She had been missing since then.

However, today a passer-by near Naidupali village found a body in an abandoned well and informed the villagers. The family members of Narshu rushed the spot after they heard about the incident.

On being informed the police rushed to the spot rescued the body from the well and sent it for an autopsy.

However, the family members of the deceased suspects that she has been murdered as there were injuries on her body.

The cops have registered a case and have launched an investigation in the matter.