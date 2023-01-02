Woman found dead in capital city of Odisha under mysterious circumstances

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha.

According to reports, the woman was found dead in an under-construction house in Koradakanta in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Reports said that, the woman is a construction worker. Locals spotted the body and immediately informed the Mancheswar Police.

The Mancheswar Police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further details awaited.