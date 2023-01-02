Woman found dead in capital city of Odisha under mysterious circumstances

In a shocking incident, a woman has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
woman dead in Bhubaneswar
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha.

According to reports, the woman was found dead in an under-construction house in Koradakanta in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Related News

Odisha: Woman slips from bus while vomiting, dies

Odisha: Raid on medicine wholesale shop in Bhubaneswar

Odisha: Body recovered from temple in Ward No. 61 of…

Odisha: Group clash in Bhubaneswar, shopkeeper critical

Reports said that, the woman is a construction worker. Locals spotted the body and immediately informed the Mancheswar Police.

The Mancheswar Police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further details awaited.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.