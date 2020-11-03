Sambalpur : Vigilance sleuths arrested a woman Forest Guard after she was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 36,000 in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Tuesday.

The accused official has been identified as Madhusmita Mohapatra. She was posted at Jujumara under Sambalpur Sadar Forest Range in the district. She was also a member secretary of Beherani Basa Vana Surakhya Samiti (VSS).

As per reports, Mohapatra, had demanded Rs 36,000 bribe from complainant Parsuram Mirdha, Treasurer of the VSS, for passing of bills, vouchers and muster rolls for construction of VSS building and plantation works at Beherani Basa village by the members of the VSS under OFSDP scheme.

However, Mirdha approached the Vigilance Dept. in this connection following which the Vigilance officials of Sambalpur Division laid a trap and caught Madhusmita Mohapatra while she was accepting the bribe money.

“The entire bribe money of Rs 36,000 has been recovered from the accused official and seized. The office room of the accused and her rented house at Sambalpur are being searched. Further investigation is on, ” a Vigilance official said.