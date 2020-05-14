Woman Falls At The Feet Of A BDO In Odisha’s Jajpur & Prays For Her Rights, Video Goes Viral

Jajpur Town: A woman fell at the feet of a Block Development Officer (BDO) for her rights. The incident has been reported Balibili panchayat of Bari block under Jajpur district.

According to sources, the woman had gone to collect her part of rice being distributed through Public Distribution System (PDS) by the local dealer.

She found that the dealer had kept back five kgs of rice from her portion. As she demanded for her entire ration from the dealer he abused and rebuked her. The dealer went one step further and beat her up.

The woman went to the local BDO and claimed her rights. She went to the extent of falling at the feet of the BDO in complete public view, a video of which has become viral in the social media. The locals have criticized this entire incident and staged protests.