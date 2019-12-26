Woman Escapes Rape By Biting Off Her Attacker’s Tongue In Odisha

Woman Escapes Rape By Biting Off Her Attacker’s Tongue In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: A woman in Kakatpur has escaped rape by biting off her attacker’s tongue near Kakatpur bus stand in the district today.

The victim, an inmate of an ashram alleged that the assailant tried to outrage her modesty while she had been to attend the nature’s call.

Related News
State

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Dedicates Nayagarh…

State

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to visit Balangir tomorrow

State

Congress’ Pradeep Majhi prefers ‘violent…

State

Body Of College Girl Found In Luna River In Kendrapara

The victim alleged that she spotted the man hiding under a tree. “He dragged me and tried to gag me when I bit his tongue and he escaped from the spot. I have never come across the man.Later I went to the Kakatpur police station and lodged a formal police compliant,” said the woman.

The bite of the woman was so severe that a portion of the tongue of the assailant was detached which was later seized by the police from the spot.

Police said that they have started an investigation into the incident. “We are trying to identify the assailant involved in the incident,” said a police official.

You might also like
State

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Dedicates Nayagarh Town-Mahipur New Rail Line

State

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to visit Balangir tomorrow

State

Congress’ Pradeep Majhi prefers ‘violent protest’ to seek justice…

State

Body Of College Girl Found In Luna River In Kendrapara

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.