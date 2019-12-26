Woman Escapes Rape By Biting Off Her Attacker’s Tongue In Odisha

Puri: A woman in Kakatpur has escaped rape by biting off her attacker’s tongue near Kakatpur bus stand in the district today.

The victim, an inmate of an ashram alleged that the assailant tried to outrage her modesty while she had been to attend the nature’s call.

The victim alleged that she spotted the man hiding under a tree. “He dragged me and tried to gag me when I bit his tongue and he escaped from the spot. I have never come across the man.Later I went to the Kakatpur police station and lodged a formal police compliant,” said the woman.

The bite of the woman was so severe that a portion of the tongue of the assailant was detached which was later seized by the police from the spot.

Police said that they have started an investigation into the incident. “We are trying to identify the assailant involved in the incident,” said a police official.