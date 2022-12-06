Woman enters hubby’s house after breaking lock in Odisha: Watch

Cuttack: A woman forcibly entered her husband’s house after breaking lock of the house after sitting in dharna for long 9 days in front of the house. She had also attempted self-immolation yesterday evening but the villagers rescued her. The incident took place in Machhuati in Salipur area of Cuttack district in Odisha.

The woman has been identified as Sasmita Maharana and her husband is Susen Maharana.

As per reports, the woman sat in front of the house of her husband day and night for long 9 days in protest so that she can be given entry into the house. Due to the protest she fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. After returning from hospital she again set in dharna. However, even then also as she did not get entry into the house she finally decided to enter the house by breaking the lock.

Reportedly, even she attempted self-immolation on Monday evening by pouring kerosene on her. However, the villagers rescued her.

Hence, finally she decided to break the lock and enter the house forcibly. She has said that she had already informed in writing about it to Salipur Police.