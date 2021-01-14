Bhadrak: A woman civil engineer and her mother in law were arrested on Thursday for illegal manufacturing and trading of country made liquor in Odisha. The incident took place in the Ghusuripokhari village under Bhadrak Sadar Police limits. Bhadrak SDPO intimated about the matter.

As per reports, after getting information about illegal manufacturing and trading of country made liquor, Police conducted a raid in the house of Aladi Singh and found her engaged in making country liquor and selling in the backyard of her house.

While two sons of the lady managed to escape from the scene during the raid, her daughter in law Saraswati was also arrested along with Aladi for the illegal trade. Saraswati is a Civil engineer.

Police seized more than one thousand litters of county made liquor, and cash money amounting to Rs.1 lakh along with a scooty and a car from the accused persons in this connection.