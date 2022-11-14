Woman ends life over torture by husband in Khordha

Khordha: In a tragic incident, a woman ends her life as her husband tortured her mentally and physically, alleged by the woman’s family.

The incident took place in Badapari Chakada sahi under Tangi police station limits in khordha district of Odisha on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jayanti Dhal (50) and the accused as Prashant Dhal (55).

According to reports, on Sunday night the couple had an altercation. Later, when Prashant along with her daughter went to Nayagarh, Jayanti took the extreme step of ending her life by hanging herself to death.

After learning about the death of Jayanti, the police was notified immediately by the local people. On being informed the police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy.

In the meantime, the family members of Jayanti have alleged that Prashant was torturing her physically and mentally for which she ended her life. Besides, they have registered a complaint in the police station regarding this incident.

As per the complaint the police have arrested Prashant and initiated a stringent probe into the to find out the truth behind the incident.