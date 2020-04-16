Woman ends life following minor daughter’s suicide in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: In a sad development a woman allegedly committed suicide 17 days after her teenage daughter committed suicide. The incident took place in Kasba Jayapur village under Khantapada police limits in this district of Odisha.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sumati Malik of Kasba Jayapur village.

As per reports, wife of Brundaban Malik of Kasba Jaypur committed suicide at about 5 pm on Wednesday after consuming poison. She was rushed to Khantapada CHC following the suicide attempt. As her condition deteriorated she was then shifted to Balasore DHH but she died.

As per husband of the deceased, a daily wage labourer, his wife was depressed after their 15 year old daughter committed suicide few days back. Accordingly she committed suicide when he was not at home. The father has a seven year old son.