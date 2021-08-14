Woman electrocuted to death in Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: A young woman has been electrocuted to death in Banika village under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mama Das, daughter of Shantanu Das of the village.

Reportedly, Mama was repairing the fan at her house when she was electrocuted. Her family immediately rushed her to the Anandpur Sub-Divisional hospital in a critical condition where the doctors pronounced her brought dead.

On getting the information, the Ghasipura police arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.