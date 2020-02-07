Woman electrocuted to death in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A woman was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with high power transmission wire in Ghadeisahi village under Chudamani panchayat in Bhadrak district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Tulasi Das (33), wife of Bijay Das of the same village.

As per the report, an electric switch had gone defunct at Tulasi’s room and she was trying to fix it when the mishap took place. While connecting a snapped electric wire to the switch she received electric shock and fell unconscious.

While family members of the deceased admitted her to Basudevpur Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment post the mishap, she died under treatment.

A pal of gloom has descended on the bereaved family of the deceased as she has been survived by two minor twin daughters.