woman electrocuted to death

Woman electrocuted to death in Bhadrak

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 36

Bhadrak: A woman was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with high power transmission wire in Ghadeisahi village under Chudamani panchayat in Bhadrak district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Tulasi Das (33), wife of Bijay Das of the same village.

Related News

Advisory For Rainfall and Thunderstorm Issued In Odisha

4 held for looting trader in Cuttack, cash worth Rs 2.15…

Met Dept. Predicts Rains Till 12th Feb In Odisha

Odisha Draft Annual Budget-2020 to be tabled at Cabinet…

As per the report, an electric switch had gone defunct at Tulasi’s room and she was trying to fix it when the mishap took place. While connecting a snapped electric wire to the switch she received electric shock and fell unconscious.

While family members of the deceased admitted her to Basudevpur Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment post the mishap, she died under treatment.

A pal of gloom has descended on the bereaved family of the deceased as she has been survived by two minor twin daughters.

You might also like
State

Advisory For Rainfall and Thunderstorm Issued In Odisha

State

4 held for looting trader in Cuttack, cash worth Rs 2.15 lakh recovered

State

Met Dept. Predicts Rains Till 12th Feb In Odisha

State

Odisha Draft Annual Budget-2020 to be tabled at Cabinet Meeting today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.