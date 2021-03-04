Woman DWO In Odisha Caught While Accepting Bribe Of Rs. 49,000

Angul: On Thursday the District Welfare Officer of Angul district in Odisha identified as Charulata Mallik, was caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance, Cuttack Division.

She was caught while demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.49,000 (forty-nine thousand) in her office chamber.

Charulata Mallik was accepting the bribe from the Complainant Sri Chaturbhuj Podh, Cook-cum-Attendant of her office in order to release his salary held up for three months.

The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered.

The residential house of Mallik located at Jagatpur, Cuttack, her residential quarter and office chamber at Angul are being searched on disproportionate assets (DA) angle.

