Woman Duped Of Rs 19, 000 Through Online Fraud In Capital City Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A case of online fraud has come to the fore yet again where a woman has been been duped of Rs 19,000 in Bhubaneswar.

The victim of the online fraud has been identified as Reshma Mohapatra. She is a teacher in a private school.

According to reports, the woman had posted an advertisement for selling her washing machine on the official website of OLX.

The fraudster showed interest to buy the product. A deal was fixed between them for Rs 9, 500 in order to buy the washing machine.

The woman was sent a QR code to scan and receive a payment. The fraudsters sent her Rs 5 through Google pay to check whether the amount is getting transferred or not. Then soon after she scanned the QR code a total of Rs 19, 000 was deducted from her account in two transactions.

Reshma has lodged an FIR with Infocity Police Station and requested to take action against the cyber-crime.