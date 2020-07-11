Jajpur: A woman met watery grave while taking bath in Brahmani river near Badachana block in Jajpur district of Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Kalpana Samal and is a resident of the same village. She is the wife of Binod Samal of the village.

According to sources, the victim went to the river this morning to take a bath and presumably slipped into the river and drowned.

However, the villagers who were bathing on the banks noticed the lady while drowning and rescued her.

She was rushed to the Dharmashala hospital in a critical condition. The doctors who attended her declared her brought dead.

Police, who have already started an investigation into the matter. said that the body will be handed over to her family members after the completion of the autopsy.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village following this unfortunate incident.