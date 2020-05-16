Auto and Pick-up van accident

Woman, driver critical in Auto-Mini Truck Head-On Collision in Odisha capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : A woman sustained critical injury while a driver was hurt  in a head-on collision between a Tata ACE mini truck and an passenger laden Auto rickshaw near the Siridi Sai temple in Tankapani road on the outskirts of the capital city.

As per reports, the two vehicles were approaching from opposite directions and ended up hitting each other on their front sides causing damage to the vehicles and inflicting injuries to the passengers on board.

A woman who was on board the Auto rickshaw sustained critical injury.  She was rescued by the passerby and shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The driver of the mini truck also sustained serious injuries due to the accident and was admitted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

