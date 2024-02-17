The news is by your side.

Woman drinks poison protesting against eviction drive in Odisha’s Khordha dist

State
By Himanshu
Khordha: A woman reportedly drank poison protesting against eviction drive in Khordha district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in Kochiakhal village in Begunia area of the district.

As per reports, wife of Krushna Chandra Pattsani of Kochiakhal was running a shop on a government land.

Reportedly, today eviction drive was carried out by the office of the Tehsildar, Begunia. In this drive the shop of the woman was supposed to be evicted.

The woman reportedly protested the eviction drive by the government official along with her son. Later, she allegedly drank consume in presence of officials. Due to the effect of the poison as she became critical, she was shifted to AIIMS in Bhubaneswar.

Further reports awaited.

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

