Woman dragged on road by father in law in Odisha’s Bhadrak: Video goes viral

Bhadrak: A woman was seen dragged on the road by a man in a recent viral video. The incident reportedly took place in Bhadrak district of Odisha where the father in law of the woman was seen dragging the woman.

As per reports, due to some reason a verbal spat between the woman and her father in law took an ugly turn and the man dragged her on the road. It has been learnt that husband of the woman lives in a different place for which the quarrel started.

The video was reportedly shot in the Palsa Sahi area near Kenduapada in Bhadrak district.

We can see in the video that the woman is crying in pain and seeking help when a man is dragging her on the road. Some other people are trying to save the woman.

The woman has reportedly filed a written complaint at Kenduapada PS against her father in law. However, Bhadrak Sadar Police IIC has reportedly intimated that it was a family dispute which has been settled.