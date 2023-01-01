Woman doctor found dead inside locked room in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A woman doctor was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a locked room in Joda of Odisha’s Keonjhar district today. She has been identified as Subhashree Kara.

Reportedly, the deceased doctor, who was posted at Baneikala Primary Health Centre (PHC) had gone out along with her friends for the Zero Night celebration. After completing the celebration, she returned to her room late at night.

She was reportedly staying in the rented house of Joda Block Chairman Kabindra Naik.

As Subhashree did not open her door till this noon, her housemaid and neighbours informed the matter to Joda Police. Soon a team of cops rushed to the spot and broke open the door.

Thinking that she is still sleeping, the police soon sent her to the Tata Steel Hospital in Joda. However, doctors declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, police have started a probe and said that the exact reason behind her death will be known once the postmortem report is out.