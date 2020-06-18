Bhubaneswar: A strange and sad incident has taken place in the state capital of Bhubaneswar yesterday. A woman has died while her tooth was being extracted at a private clinic. The family have leveled charges on the doctor.

The incident has been reported from a private dental clinic situated in Ganganagar area of Bhubaneswar. Reports say that, yesterday in the evening the woman has died of an anesthesia overdose, which was injected into her nose. A complaint has been filed in this regard by the family members in the airport police station. The police has started investigations based on the complaint.

On the other hand after this incident came to public knowledge, locals got agitated and gheraoed the clinic. The airport and capital police reached the spot and tried to pacify the irate public. They have seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

The deceased has been identified as Parbati Patnaik, the wife of Rajkishore Patnaik. She was a resident of Jharpada area in Bhubaneswar. She had complained of severe toothache and had gone to get her tooth extracted at the private clinic situated in Ganganagar area.

The doctor had examind her tooth and said that a number of teeth have cavity and need to be uprooted so that new teeth can be fitted. The doctor had also demanded a fees amounting to more than a lakh. Since the woman was in severe pain, the family members had agreed to pay the exorbitant amount.

The dentist had then administered a nasal anesthesia and started the process of tooth extraction. Just as the first tooth had been extracted the woman shrieked and died on the spot.