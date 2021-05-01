Woman Dies, Over 20 Hospitalised In Odisha Village Due To Suspected Food Poisoning

Nayagarh: A woman died and over 20 were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning after eating at a marriage feast at Kurum Bankatara village under Rabigadia panchayat of Nayagarh district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Matiani Barik.

According to reports, everyone fell ill after consuming food at a marriage function.

A large number of people in the village had started complaining of upset stomach leading to diarrhoea and vomiting.

The villagers were immediately rushed to the Odagaon Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. Matiani Barik succumbed in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

All other patients are being treated in the hospital.