Bhanjanagar: In an unfortunate incident, a woman reportedly died after being bitten by a snake in Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

According to reports, one Saraswati Pradhan of Badapada village under Bhanjanagar Police station limits had gone to the forest for some work. However, a snake bit her while she was returning home.

After getting information, police went to the village and registered a case and sent the body to the hospital for postmortem, said sources.