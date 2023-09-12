Woman dies of snake bite while cooking at Anganwadi Centre in Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a woman died of snake bite in Cuttack district of Odisha on Tuesday. The poisonous snake reportedly bit her when she was preparing meals for the children of the Anganwadi centre in Banki.

The deceased has been identified as Sulochana Swain, the Assistant of the Anganwadi Centre No. 2 in Bilipada under Dampada Block in Banki area.

As per reports, the Anganwadi Assistant was cooking meal for the children of the Centre today when a poisonous snake bit her.

Following the incident the children shouted and a few people reached near her. She was then rushed to the hospital in Banki. However, after getting treated for some time she succumbed to the injury. The doctor declared her dead.

Following the incident a sad atmosphere prevailed at the Anganwadi centre.