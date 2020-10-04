Woman electrocuted in Odisha

Bhadrak: A 45-year-old woman was electrocuted to death in Dasa sahi village under Basudevpur block in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sebati Dash, wife of Krushna Dash, of the same locality.

The incident occurred this morning when Sebati was inserting an electric plug onto a switch board to run a fan at her residence in the village. The women fell unconscious as she was struck by electric current.

Family members rescued Sebati and rushed her to Basudevpur Hospital where the doctors declared her “brought dead”.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

A pal of gloom has descended upon the villagers with the untimely death of Sebati Dash.