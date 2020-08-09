Anandpur: In an unfortunate incident a woman died due to an electric shock in Sulana village under Hatadihi tehsil in Kendujhar district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Arati Jena and was a resident of Sulana village. She was married to Benudhar Jena of the same village.

According to sources, Arati was repairing a ceiling fan in her house during a power cut. However, as soon as the power supply resumed she received an electric shock and collapsed on the floor.

The family members heard the scream of Arati and found her unconscious. They rushed her to the Sub-divisional Hospital at Anandpur. The doctors who attended her there declared her dead.

A pal of gloom has spread among the family members after the accident.