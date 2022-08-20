Woman dies, her husband critical as wall collapses in Odisha’s Keonjhar

By WCE 5 65 0

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a woman died while her husband sustained critical injury after the wall of their house collapsed due to incessant rain in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place in Tikarpada village in Mahadeijoda panchayat of Sadar block.

The deceased woman is yet to be identified.

As per reports, the woman and her husband had slept in their house in Friday night when the wall of their house collapsed. As a result, the woman was killed on the spot. However, the locals rescued the critically injured man from the house and rushed him to the hospital.

After getting alerted about the incident Police reached the spot and started investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.

It has been learnt that the wall collapsed due to the incessant rain in the area.

You might also like
State

Heavy rain impact in Odisha: Schools to remain shut in these districts today

State

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel rate remains constant in Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold rate in India decreases by Rs 280 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

State

10 girl students hospitalized as lightning strikes school in Deogarh of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.