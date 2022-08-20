Woman dies, her husband critical as wall collapses in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a woman died while her husband sustained critical injury after the wall of their house collapsed due to incessant rain in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place in Tikarpada village in Mahadeijoda panchayat of Sadar block.

The deceased woman is yet to be identified.

As per reports, the woman and her husband had slept in their house in Friday night when the wall of their house collapsed. As a result, the woman was killed on the spot. However, the locals rescued the critically injured man from the house and rushed him to the hospital.

After getting alerted about the incident Police reached the spot and started investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.

It has been learnt that the wall collapsed due to the incessant rain in the area.