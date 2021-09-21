Woman dies before reaching hospital as ambulance breaks down midway in Odisha

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, a woman allegedly died on her way to the hospital as a 108 ambulance carrying her broke down midway near level crossing of Remed Chhak in Sambalpur district yesterday.

Sources say, the incident took place when a 108 Ambulance carrying a woman patient in a critical condition was on its way to Burla Hospital from Jharsuguda.

The patient’s husband and daughter accompanied her in the ambulance. However, the ambulance broke down near level crossing of Remed Chhak in Sambalpur due to some technical glitch.

The deceased’s husband alleged that they had to wait for another ambulance atleast for 30 minutes at the spot. But the health condition of the patient deteriorated and she succumbed.

If the ambulance would have reached on time, she could have got medical assistance and saved, deceased’s husband.

