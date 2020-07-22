Cuttack: A woman lost her life after a truck hit her scooter on National Highway 55 under Chowdwar Police limits in Cuttack district of Odisha.

The woman died on the accident spot itself. The deceased is yet to be identified. However, it is believed that she was the resident of housing board colony in Choudwar.

According to sources, the woman was on her way to Choudwar from Manguli on a scooter. A truck, which was coming from the same direction, hit her from behind. The woman lost her balance, fell down, and was subsequently crushed to death by the truck.

The locals who witnessed the incident managed to stop the truck. However, the truck driver managed to escaped from the spot.

The information of the incident was given to the Choudwar Police, who reached the spot and seized the body. The body was sent for an autopsy to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The Police have initiated an investigation regarding the scooter-truck accident. A manhunt to catch the absconding truck driver is underway.