Woman dies after being stung by honey bees in Rayagada

The incident took place when the woman had gone to jungle for some work when the swarm of honey bees attacked her. 

By Abhilasha 0

Rayagada: A woman died after she was bitten by swarm of honey bees in Kampar Jungle under Tikiri police limits of Rayagada district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased identity has not been ascertained yet.

Report says, the incident took place when the woman had gone to jungle for some work when the swarm of honey bees attacked her.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

