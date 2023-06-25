Woman dies, 16 unwell after eating prasad in Odisha

Balasore: A woman reportedly died while 16 others fell sick after consuming kheer which was offered as prasad during Rath Yatra celebrations in Odisha’s Balasore district today.

Sources said that the organizers had prepared kheer as prasad during Rath Yatra celebrations in Talakurunia and Athilabada area under Bahanaga block of the district yesterday. However, at least 16 people were taken ill after consuming the Prasad today.

All of them were rushed to the local hospital for treatment. Later, two of them were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital as their condition deteriorated further. Unfortunately, one among them, a woman, passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital.